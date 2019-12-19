US Stocks Inch Higher As Markets Yawn At Trump’s Impeachment

(AP) – US stocks are creeping higher in midday trading on Thursday following encouraging profit reports from several big companies. Trading around the world was mostly listless, as markets took a pause after a run higher in recent weeks. Stocks, bonds, gold, crude oil and a gauge measuring fear among traders on Wall Street all made only slight moves, if any, in the first day of trading after President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives. Conagra Brands surged to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts had forecast.