Home TEXAS US Sued For $60 Million After Infant In Detention Later Died
US Sued For $60 Million After Infant In Detention Later Died
TEXAS
0

US Sued For $60 Million After Infant In Detention Later Died

0
0
Yazmin Juarez AND DAUGHTER MARIEE
now viewing

US Sued For $60 Million After Infant In Detention Later Died

arrests arrest made
now playing

2 Arrested In Killings Of 2 Norteno Musicians Near Rio Bravo

PAUL MANAFORT AND JULIAN ASSNGE
now playing

Manafort Denies Meeting WikiLeaks' Assange

3 US SERVICE MEN KILLED IN AFHANISTAN GHANZI PROVINCE ROADSIDE BOMB
now playing

US Forces: 3 American Service Members Killed In Afghanistan

RUSSIAN SHIP CRASH INTO UKRANIAN SHIP
now playing

Polish President Backs New Sanctions On Russia

CARAVAN IMMIGRANTS WAITING IN TIJUANA
now playing

Caravan Migrants Explore Options After Tijuana Border Clash

INSULIN PUMP
now playing

Insulin Pumps Have High Number Of Injuries

TORNILLO CAMP IN TEXAS FOR IMMIGRANT CHILDREN
now playing

US Nixed FBI Checks For Teen Migrant Camp Staff

monsignor daniel garcia credit austindiocese.org
now playing

Pope Taps Texan Bishop Garcia For Monterey, California

BETO O ROURKE
now playing

Democrat O'Rourke Won't Rule Out 2020 Presidential Run

POLICE
now playing

Man Dead In Shooting After Standoff With Police

(AP) – The mother of a toddler who died weeks after being released from the nation’s largest family detention center has filed a legal claim seeking $60 million from the U.S. government for the child’s death.  Attorneys for Yazmin Juarez submitted the claim against multiple agencies Tuesday. Juarez’s 1-year-old daughter, Mariee, died in May.

Juarez’s lawyers say Mariee developed a respiratory illness while she and her mother were detained at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. They accuse U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of releasing the pair while Mariee was still sick.   The girl died six weeks later in Philadelphia.  Washington-based law firm Arnold & Porter says it will file a lawsuit if the government doesn’t settle its claim.

A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the agency wouldn’t comment on pending litigation. Other agencies didn’t immediately respond to messages.

Related posts:

  1. Some Families Split Up At Border Still Detained Months Later
  2. Pentagon Says Troops At US Border To Cost About $210 Million
  3. Democrat O’Rourke Won’t Rule Out 2020 Presidential Run
  4. Desert Detention Camp For Migrant Kids Still Growing
Related Posts
monsignor daniel garcia credit austindiocese.org

Pope Taps Texan Bishop Garcia For Monterey, California

jsalinas 0
BETO O ROURKE

Democrat O’Rourke Won’t Rule Out 2020 Presidential Run

jsalinas 0
POLICE

Man Dead In Shooting After Standoff With Police

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video