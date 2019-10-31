US Sued Oover Health Insurance Rule For Immigrant Families

(AP)–The Trump administration is facing a federal lawsuit over a new rule requiring immigrants to prove they will be able to afford health care before they get visas to move to the country.

Seven American citizens and a nonprofit organization sued Wednesday in Portland, Oregon, alleging the rule would prevent them from bringing their spouses and parents to live with them. The rule announced earlier this month is set to take effect Sunday. It applies to people seeking immigrant visas from abroad, not those already in the United States. It doesn’t apply to asylum seekers, refugees or children.

The lawsuit says Trump is seeking to rewrite the country’s immigration laws without Congress. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.