Home NATIONAL US Surgeon General Warns Of Teen Risks From E-Cigarettes
US Surgeon General Warns Of Teen Risks From E-Cigarettes
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

US Surgeon General Warns Of Teen Risks From E-Cigarettes

0
0
Surgeon General Teen Vaping
now viewing

US Surgeon General Warns Of Teen Risks From E-Cigarettes

Train Strikes Officers Chicago
now playing

Chicago Police: 2 Officers Die After Being Struck By Train

750740_img650x420_img650x420_crop
now playing

UN Approves Compact To Support World's Refugees; US Objects

WireAP_49b7bd2a2e6e4797a147912721e24730_12x5_992
now playing

With Final Jabs At FBI, Michael Flynn Heads To Sentencing

images
now playing

Little If Any Progress As Partial Government Shutdown Looms

5c18865fa47a6.image
now playing

AP Sources: Trump Plans To Create US Space Command

50-50
now playing

Ambulance Driver, Patient Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

5c17e580e584e.image
now playing

Comey On Capitol Hill For 2nd Interview With GOP-Led Panels

man-climing-statue-of-liberty-abc-1-thg-180704_hpMain_4x3_992
now playing

Statue Of Liberty Climber Had Nightmares About Kids In Cages

iphone-texting
now playing

California Withdraws 'Text Tax' After FCC Ruling

181216-russia-disinformation-social-media-hearing-russia-trump-768×512
now playing

Senate Report: Russia Social Media Influence Efforts Ongoing

(AP) The government’s top doctor is taking aim at the best-selling electronic cigarette brand in the U.S., urging swift action to prevent Juul and similar vaping brands from addicting millions of teenagers.

In an advisory Tuesday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said parents, teachers, health professionals and government officials must take “aggressive steps” to keep children from using e-cigarettes. Federal law bars the sale of e-cigarettes to those under 18.

Federal officials are scrambling to reverse a recent explosion in teen vaping that public health officials fear could undermine decades of declines in tobacco use. An estimated 3.6 million U.S. teens are now using e-cigarettes, representing 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle schoolers, according to the latest federal figures.

Separate survey results released Monday showed twice as many high school students used e-cigarettes this year compared to last year.

Related posts:

  1. Border Patrol Says Girl Seemed In ‘good health’
  2. Federal Judge Rules Health Care Overhaul Unconstitutional
  3. California Withdraws ‘Text Tax’ After FCC Ruling
  4. Family Of Migrant Girl Disputes Official Story On Her Death
Related Posts
Train Strikes Officers Chicago

Chicago Police: 2 Officers Die After Being Struck By Train

Fred Cruz 0
WireAP_49b7bd2a2e6e4797a147912721e24730_12x5_992

With Final Jabs At FBI, Michael Flynn Heads To Sentencing

Zack Cantu 0
images

Little If Any Progress As Partial Government Shutdown Looms

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video