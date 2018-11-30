Home NATIONAL US To Keep About 4,000 Troops At Border Through January
US To Keep About 4,000 Troops At Border Through January
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

US To Keep About 4,000 Troops At Border Through January

0
0
MILITARY ON THE BORDER
now viewing

US To Keep About 4,000 Troops At Border Through January

MICRO SOFT
now playing

Microsoft Surpasses Apple As Most Valuable Public Company

Amber Guyger and Botham Shem Jean
now playing

Ex-Dallas Cop Indicted For Murder In Unarmed Black Man's Death

3 Killed, 8 Injured In Border Crash
now playing

3 Killed, 8 Injured In Border Crash

Trump, Trudeau, Pena Nieto Sign New Trade Agreement
now playing

Trump, Trudeau, Pena Nieto Sign New Trade Agreement

medicaidmedicalmoneyimagemgn
now playing

Report: Number Of Uninsured Kids Spikes To 3.9M In US

Samuel Little
now playing

FBI: Man Confessed To 90 Killings In Effort To Move Prisons

Immigrant children now housed in a tent encampment under the new “zero tolerance” policy by the Trump administration are shown walking in single file at the facility near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas
now playing

Lawmakers Call For Detention Camp Reforms

GM_WEB2
now playing

In GM Country, Workers Aren't Abandoning Trump - So Far

Paul Caneiro
now playing

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Quadruple Murder, Arson Case

PRAYER HOUSE IN INSTANBUL
now playing

Uninvited Guests Keep Watch For China Inside Uighur Homes

(AP) – U.S. officials say the number of active-duty troops on the border with Mexico will drop from 5,600 to about 4,000, and their deployment will be extended through the end of January.

Officials say the Department of Homeland Security submitted a formal request for the additional military support Friday. It hasn’t been approved by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. But military officials have been working with DHS for weeks to help craft a request that would be accepted by the Pentagon.

President Donald Trump deployed the troops to the border in response to a caravan of migrants walking to the U.S. from Central America. Critics have called the deployment a political stunt before the midterm elections.  U.S. officials talked about the troop deployment on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Related posts:

  1. No One Arrested In Border Clash Is Prosecuted
  2. Mexico Starts Moving Some Migrants To New Shelter
  3. US To Appeal Judge’s Order Barring Asylum Restrictions
  4. 3 Killed, 8 Injured In Border Crash
Related Posts
MICRO SOFT

Microsoft Surpasses Apple As Most Valuable Public Company

jsalinas 0
Amber Guyger and Botham Shem Jean

Ex-Dallas Cop Indicted For Murder In Unarmed Black Man’s Death

jsalinas 0
3 Killed, 8 Injured In Border Crash

3 Killed, 8 Injured In Border Crash

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video