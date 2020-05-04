COVID NATIONAL

US To Rein In Flood Of Virus Blood Tests After Lax Oversight

(AP) – The Food and Drug Administration is pulling back a policy that has allowed scores of coronavirus blood tests to reach the U.S. market without first providing proof that they worked. The move Monday follows criticism by doctors, lab specialists and others who say the lack of oversight has created a Wild West of unregulated tests.

Under the new policy, companies with tests kits for sale will be required to submit information on their test’s accuracy within 10 days. The blood tests are designed to show who has had a coronavirus infection in the past and may have some immunity.

