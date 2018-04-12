Home NATIONAL US To Suspend Arms Pact Over Russia’s ‘cheating’
US To Suspend Arms Pact Over Russia’s ‘cheating’
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
(AP) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will suspend its obligations under a landmark nuclear treaty in 60 days in response to Russia’s alleged violation of the pact.  Pompeo said Tuesday after NATO allies supported Washington’s contention that Russia has violated the terms of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty: “We either bury our head in the sand or we take common sense action” over Russia’s contravention of the pact.

Accusing Russia of “cheating at its arms control obligations,” Pompeo said a six-month notice period for leaving the treaty would start in 60 days.  He said Washington “would welcome a Russian change of heart” but that he has seen no indication that Moscow is likely to comply.

