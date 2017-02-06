Home NATIONAL US Trade Deficit Rises To Highest Level Since January
US Trade Deficit Rises To Highest Level Since January
US Trade Deficit Rises To Highest Level Since January

(AP) – The U.S. trade deficit rose in April to the highest level since January. The politically sensitive trade gap with China registered a sharp increase.

The Commerce Department says the U.S. trade gap in goods and services climbed 5.2 percent to $47.6 billion in April from March. Exports dropped 0.3 percent to $191 billion, pulled down by a drop in automotive exports. Imports rose 0.8 percent to $238.6 billion. The deficit in goods with China rose by 12.4 percent to $27.6 billion in April.

So far this year, the trade deficit is up 13.4 percent from a year earlier to $186.6 billion.

The Trump administration has vowed to reduce the trade deficit, blaming the gap between exports and imports on unfair practices by America’s trade partners.

