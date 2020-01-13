WORLD

US Troops Clear Rubble From Iraq Base Days After Iran Strike

By 88 views
0
(AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

(AP) – U.S. troops are clearing rubble and debris from a military base housing American soldiers in western Iraq, days after it was struck by Iranian ballistic missiles.

The Ain al-Asad air base in western Anbar province is a sprawling complex about 180 kilometers, or 110 miles, northwest of Baghdad. It houses about 1,500 members of the U.S. military and the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State militant group. It was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander. The U.S. said no American soldiers were killed in the Iranian attack.

