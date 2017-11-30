Home NATIONAL US Troops Get Freeze-Dried Plasma For Battlefield Bloodshed
US Troops Get Freeze-Dried Plasma For Battlefield Bloodshed
NATIONAL
0

US Troops Get Freeze-Dried Plasma For Battlefield Bloodshed

0
0
1512034679859
now viewing

US Troops Get Freeze-Dried Plasma For Battlefield Bloodshed

Roy Moore
now playing

Moore Seeks To Steer Alabama Senate Race To Social Issues

governor-new-york-primary
now playing

Trump Pal: Radio Host 'Confirmed' Wikileaks' Clinton Promise

GetFile
now playing

Applications For US Jobless Aid Tick Down To 238,000

Consumer Spending
now playing

Consumer Spending Rose Solid 0.3 Percent In October

theresa-may-1485084656
now playing

Trump Responds To Criticism From Theresa May

BN-UR651_NKBACK_GR_20170815090444
now playing

US, China Hold Low-key Military Talks Amid NKorea Tensions

1060×600-7f107daf6a370dd0d9d27a15175efdcc
now playing

Conyers To Fight Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WireAP_c8edd3868b544975a26b28616af48c51_12x5_992
now playing

US Frees African Asylum-Seeker Who's On Life Support

1512032886538
now playing

Pope Francis Arrives In Bangladesh Amid Security

volunteers-meeting-kensington-grenfell-victims-speaks-apartment_290a086c-d5c1-11e7-a032-ea4e291afd66
now playing

London Mayor Urges UK's May To Cancel Trump State Visit

(AP) – All of the U.S. military’s special operations fighters now being sent to war zones have freeze-dried blood plasma, a crucial addition to first-aid kits that can prevent badly wounded troops from bleeding to death on the battlefield.
The Marines Corps this fall became the last of the military branches to begin carrying the dehydrated and powdered product that helps blood to clot.
U.S. special ops units have received about 1,000 kits of the freeze-dried plasma from the French military over the past five years. The U.S. Special Operations Command said it’s been used at least 24 times, with 15 patients surviving to reach a hospital.
Now Congress is deciding how to speed up approval for an American-made replacement that could someday also be used in civilian medicine.

Related posts:

  1. ZAK CANTU
  2. Wind Power Capacity Moves Past Coal In Texas
  3. $10,000 Reward In Case Of Child Found On Texas Beach
  4. Former Nurse Pleads Guilty In Case Of Inmate’s Death
Related Posts
Roy Moore

Moore Seeks To Steer Alabama Senate Race To Social Issues

Roxanne Garcia 0
governor-new-york-primary

Trump Pal: Radio Host ‘Confirmed’ Wikileaks’ Clinton Promise

Roxanne Garcia 0
GetFile

Applications For US Jobless Aid Tick Down To 238,000

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video