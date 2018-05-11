US Urges UN To Press Saudi Arabia On Slaying

(AP) – Five months after quitting the U.N.’s top human rights body, the United States has resurfaced at a Human Rights Council venue – calling for a “thorough, conclusive and transparent” investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Charge d’Affaires Mark Cassayre said the U.S. condemned the killing of the journalist at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month.

The United States joined several dozen countries to raise the Khashoggi killing during an examination of Saudi Arabia’s record under a regular review process. The Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the 47-member council in June, accusing it of anti-Israel bias, among other things. Council spokesman Rolando Gomez said the review process falls under the council and that the U.S. has announced plans to participate throughout the current round that began Monday.