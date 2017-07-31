US VP Wants Better Relations With Russia

(AP) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says that despite what the State Department described as “a regrettable and uncalled-for act” when the Kremlin ordered the U.S. to cut embassy and consulate staff in Russia, America wants to improve relations with Moscow. Pence told reporters during a visit to Estonia that “we hope for better days, and better relations with Russia.”

Speaking to the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – all former Soviet republics bordering Russia – he said Monday that “the recent diplomatic action taken by Moscow will not deter the commitment of the United States to our security, the security of our allies, and the security of freedom-loving nations around the world.”

Pence was speaking on the first leg of a European tour that continues to Georgia and Montenegro. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the U.S. would have to cut 755 of its embassy and consulate staff in Russia – a sweeping reduction that he described as a response to new U.S. sanctions.