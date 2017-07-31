Home NATIONAL US VP Wants Better Relations With Russia
US VP Wants Better Relations With Russia
NATIONAL
0

US VP Wants Better Relations With Russia

0
0
MIKE PENCE VLADAMIR PUTIN
now viewing

US VP Wants Better Relations With Russia

pedestrian_auto_accident_01_red_300
now playing

Evidence Sought In Auto-Pedestrian Accident Involving Deputy Constable

murder-investigation
now playing

Two Suspects Facing Murder Charges In Edinburg Shooting

JOHN KELLY
now playing

White House Says Kelly Has 'full authority'

CHRIS CHRISTIE AT CUBS GAME
now playing

Brouhaha! NJ Gov Christie Confronts Cubs Fan At Brewers Game; Watch Video

DR DELI VERS PATIENTS BABY AND SHE HAS BABY
now playing

Kentucky Doctor Delivers Baby Before Giving Birth Herself

jesus roberto rodriguez new tsx pres
now playing

New TSC President On Board

HOLLYWOOD
now playing

Study Says Films Exclude Women, Hispanics

AFGHANISTAN EXPLOSION
now playing

Afghanistan Says 2 Iraq Embassy Staff Killed

MIKE PENCE
now playing

VP Pence Assures Baltics Of Protection

VENEZUELAN ELECTION
now playing

Election Council Says 8M Voted To Create Venezuelan Assembly

(AP) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says that despite what the State Department described as “a regrettable and uncalled-for act” when the Kremlin ordered the U.S. to cut embassy and consulate staff in Russia, America wants to improve relations with Moscow.  Pence told reporters during a visit to Estonia that “we hope for better days, and better relations with Russia.”

Speaking to the presidents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – all former Soviet republics bordering Russia – he said Monday that “the recent diplomatic action taken by Moscow will not deter the commitment of the United States to our security, the security of our allies, and the security of freedom-loving nations around the world.”

Pence was speaking on the first leg of a European tour that continues to Georgia and Montenegro.  On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the U.S. would have to cut 755 of its embassy and consulate staff in Russia – a sweeping reduction that he described as a response to new U.S. sanctions.

Related posts:

  1. Kremlin Say US Political Will Needed To Fix Ties
  2. VP Pence Assures Baltics Of Protection
  3. Afghanistan Says 2 Iraq Embassy Staff Killed
  4. John Kelly Brings Military Bearing To White House Staff
Related Posts
JOHN KELLY

White House Says Kelly Has ‘full authority’

jsalinas 0
CHRIS CHRISTIE AT CUBS GAME

Brouhaha! NJ Gov Christie Confronts Cubs Fan At Brewers Game; Watch Video

jsalinas 0
DR DELI VERS PATIENTS BABY AND SHE HAS BABY

Kentucky Doctor Delivers Baby Before Giving Birth Herself

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video