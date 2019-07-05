US Wants Meeting With UN Nuke Agency On Iran

(AP) – The U.S. says it is requesting a special meeting of the board of the United Nations’ nuclear agency to discuss the latest developments in Iran’s atomic program.

The U.S. said Friday its ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Jackie Wolcott, had requested a special meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency to discuss its “latest, concerning report on the Iran regime’s nuclear program.”

The IAEA on Monday said its inspectors had confirmed Iran had surpassed the limit set on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium established in the 2015 deal promising the country economic incentives in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

The U.S. unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal last year, but Iran had been abiding by the restrictions. The IAEA says it will hold the meeting Wednesday.