US Wants To Cut Money For Palestinian Refugees

The Trump administration is preparing to withhold tens of millions of dollars from the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees. U.S. officials say that policy could call for cutting the year’s first contribution by more than half or perhaps entirely, and making additional donations contingent on major changes to the organization.

President Donald Trump hasn’t made a final decision, but appears more likely to send only $60 million of the planned $125 million first installment to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency. They say future contributions would require the agency, facing heavy Israeli criticism, to demonstrate significant changes in operations. One suggestion under consideration would require the Palestinians to first re-enter peace talks with Israel.