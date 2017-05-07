Home NATIONAL US Warns China On Trade With North Korea If It Wants US Trade
US Warns China On Trade With North Korea If It Wants US Trade
NATIONAL
0

US Warns China On Trade With North Korea If It Wants US Trade

0
0
NIKKI HALEY
now viewing

US Warns China On Trade With North Korea If It Wants US Trade

jail-prison-generic
now playing

6-Year Prison Term For Los Fresnos Man On Child Porn Charge

investigation generic
now playing

Records Reveals San Juan Mayor Garza Was Fired From Probation Job

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

At Least 26 Reported Dead In Clash Of Mexican Gangs

Timothy Allen Penn was charged with capital murder
now playing

Man Charged In Death Of 5-Month-Old

crime-scene-yellow-police-tape
now playing

79-Year-Old Woman Found Slain In Her Home

AFGHANISTAN BATTLE GENERIC
now playing

1 US Soldier Killed, 2 Wounded In Southern Afghanistan

police20lights20generic
now playing

Police Seek Suspects After Man Killed, Pickup Stolen

DROWNING GENERIC
now playing

Father Drowns Trying To Rescue Son

CAR MONEY VEHICLE CASH
now playing

Man Accused Of Making 700 Fake Vehicle Inspections

MORNING JOE SCARBOROUGH AND MIKA
now playing

MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Sets Viewership Mark After Tweets

(AP) – The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is warning China it risks its massive trade with the United States if its trade with North Korea violates U.N. sanctions.

Nikki Haley’s remarks came in a hard-hitting speech to an emergency meeting of the Security Council following Pyongyang’s successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.   Haley says “the world has become a more dangerous place” and the U.S. will use its “considerable military forces” to defend itself and its allies, but prefers to use trade.

She adds that “much of the burden of enforcing U.N. sanctions rests with China,” which accounts for 90 percent of trade with North Korea.  Haley said Wednesday that the Trump administration will work with China and other countries but will not repeat past “inadequate approaches.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Tweets Frustration With China Over North Korea
  2. Kim Vows North Korea’s Nukes Are Not On Negotiation Table
Related Posts
AFGHANISTAN BATTLE GENERIC

1 US Soldier Killed, 2 Wounded In Southern Afghanistan

jsalinas 0
MORNING JOE SCARBOROUGH AND MIKA

MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ Sets Viewership Mark After Tweets

jsalinas 0
TRUMP

Trump Looks For Friendlier European Welcome In Poland

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video