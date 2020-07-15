US Warns Firms About Sanctions For Work On Russian Pipelines

FILE - In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction. The Trump administration is hardening its efforts to prevent the completion of a new German-Russian natural-gas pipeline by warning all companies involved in the project they'll be subject to U.S. sanctions. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday the administration is ending grandfather clauses that had exempted firms previously involved in the pipeline's construction from sanctions. The move opens the door for U.S. economic and financial penalties to be imposed on any European and other foreign company for work on Nord Stream 2. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, file)