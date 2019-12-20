US Watching North Korea For ‘Christmas Gift’ Missile Launch

(AP) – The U.S. is closely watching North Korea for signs of a possible missile launch or nuclear test in the coming days that officials are referring to as a “Christmas surprise.” A substantial launch or test could signal a decision by Pyongyang to end its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests. That would deal a significant blow to one of the Trump administration’s major foreign policy initiatives: the drive to get North Korea back to negotiations on ending its nuclear weapons program. President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that he discussed North Korea with China’s leader.