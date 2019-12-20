NATIONAL

US Watching North Korea For ‘Christmas Gift’ Missile Launch

In this Dec. 16, 2019, photo, South Korean army soldiers stand guard at the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. The U.S. is closely watching North Korea for signs of a possible missile launch or nuclear test in the coming days that officials are referring to as a “Christmas surprise.” (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(AP) – The U.S. is closely watching North Korea for signs of a possible missile launch or nuclear test in the coming days that officials are referring to as a “Christmas surprise.” A substantial launch or test could signal a decision by Pyongyang to end its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests. That would deal a significant blow to one of the Trump administration’s major foreign policy initiatives: the drive to get North Korea back to negotiations on ending its nuclear weapons program. President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that he discussed North Korea with China’s leader.

