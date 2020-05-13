NATIONAL

US Wholesale Prices Drop Record 1.3% In April

Angie Moorefield unfolds material to begin sewing a disposable gown at Burlington Medical in Newport News Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The manufacturing business recently shifted from producing radiation protection gear for medical facilities to in-demand personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and plastic face shields. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

(AP) — Wholesale pries fell a record 1.3% in April with the decline led by a 19% fall in energy costs, a further indication that the country could be facing a potential threat of deflation. The Labor Department said its producer price index which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, fell by the largest amount on records going back to 2009 as  the disruptions caused by the cornavirus continued to rattle the U.S. economy. The 19% decline in energy costs was the third straight month of decreases for energy, reflecting the fact that even before the coronavirus shut down much of the country in March global energy prices had been tumbling.

