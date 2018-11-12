Home NATIONAL US Wholesale Prices Rise 0.1 Pct., A Sign Inflation In Check
US Wholesale Prices Rise 0.1 Pct., A Sign Inflation In Check
NATIONAL
0

US Wholesale Prices Rise 0.1 Pct., A Sign Inflation In Check

0
0
CP7KATDJ7JHO3BPX5AH3IXNNH4
now viewing

US Wholesale Prices Rise 0.1 Pct., A Sign Inflation In Check

bc8f9e5ec56d421ab6492be2c1e6fda7
now playing

Russian Official Offers To Unveil Correspondence With US

ANDERSON
now playing

Christmas Tree Farmers Combat Popularity Of Artificial Trees

sundar-pichai-770×433
now playing

Google CEO Faces House Grilling On Breach, China Censorship

usa-autoshow-china-electric_2
now playing

China's Auto Sales Fall In November For Fifth Month

WireAP_6e86348733154255be58c7add78f8d61_12x5_992
now playing

Hertz, Clear Partner To Speed Rentals With Biometric Scans

download (13)
now playing

No Jail Time For Baylor Fraternity President Accused Of Rape

WireAP_2e887e5ca28f4308baf7b2ae56bf5141_12x5_992
now playing

France Counts Costs Of Protests, New Measures

download (12)
now playing

US To Return 3 Bells Seized From Philippines A Century Ago

download (11)
now playing

Moonves Scandal Looms Over CBS Shareholder Meeting

WireAP_4dd92305763e46b0be0e709bfdb94e08_12x5_992
now playing

UK Says Delayed Brexit Vote To Be Held By Jan 21

(AP) – U.S. wholesale prices barely rose last month as a sharp decline in the cost of gas offset pricier freight trucking services and mobile phone plans.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that the producer price index – which tracks cost changes before they reach the consumer – increased 0.1 percent in November from the previous month. That’s down sharply from a 0.6 percent gain in October. Wholesale prices rose 2.5 percent from a year ago, the smallest annual increase this year.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent in October and 2.7 percent from a year earlier.

The figures suggest inflation pressures have subsided since late last year. That could affect the Federal Reserve’s deliberations on how quickly to lift short-term interest rates in 2019.

Related posts:

  1. US Job Openings In October Rise To 2nd-Highest On Record
Related Posts
bc8f9e5ec56d421ab6492be2c1e6fda7

Russian Official Offers To Unveil Correspondence With US

Roxanne Garcia 0
ANDERSON

Christmas Tree Farmers Combat Popularity Of Artificial Trees

Roxanne Garcia 0
sundar-pichai-770×433

Google CEO Faces House Grilling On Breach, China Censorship

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video