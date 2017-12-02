Home TEXAS US Withdraws Stay Request In Transgender Bathroom Case
US Withdraws Stay Request In Transgender Bathroom Case
TEXAS
US Withdraws Stay Request In Transgender Bathroom Case

transgender bathroom
US Withdraws Stay Request In Transgender Bathroom Case

Bike Rider Hit By Car, Killed In Los Fresnos

US Helicopters Unloaded In Germany To Boost Combat Presence

Hezbollah Leader Says 'idiot' Trump Makes Him Optimistic

George Michael's Family Angry At Leak Of Emergency Call

NFL Player Pulls Out Of Israel Trip, Feels 'used'

Gunmen Attack Pakistani TV Crew Killing 1

9 Hurt As Minivan Flips Between Dallas And Fort Worth

Child, 9, Calls Police After Finding Parents Shot Dead

Complaints Of Home With Noisy Roosters

Police Say Homeowner Kills Car Burglar Suspect

(AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is stepping back from a request made by the Obama administration in an ongoing lawsuit over bathroom rights for transgender students in public schools.  The Department of Justice on Friday withdrew a motion asking that a temporary injunction blocking Obama administration guidance on the issue only apply to the states suing the federal government.

Texas and 12 other states are challenging the guidance, which directs public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity. A federal judge temporarily blocked the directive nationwide last year.

The Obama administration asked that the directive only be put on hold in the 13 states while it appealed. A hearing on that request was set for Tuesday, but Friday’s filing asked that the hearing be cancelled, saying the parties are “currently considering how best to proceed in this appeal.”

