Home NATIONAL US Withdraws Stay Request In Transgender Bathroom Case
US Withdraws Stay Request In Transgender Bathroom Case
US Withdraws Stay Request In Transgender Bathroom Case

Transgender Rights Bathrooms
US Withdraws Stay Request In Transgender Bathroom Case

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s administration is stepping back from a request made by the Obama administration in an ongoing lawsuit over bathroom rights for transgender students in public schools.

The Department of Justice on Friday withdrew a motion asking that a temporary injunction blocking Obama administration guidance on the issue only apply to the states suing the federal government.

Texas and 12 other states are challenging the guidance, which directs public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity. A federal judge temporarily blocked the directive nationwide last year.

The Obama administration asked that the directive only be put on hold in the 13 states while it appealed. A hearing on that request was set for Tuesday, but Friday’s filing asked that the hearing be cancelled, saying the parties are “currently considering how best to proceed in this appeal.”

