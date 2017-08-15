US WWII vet says he, Japan family can move on

(AP) – A U.S. World War II veteran says by returning a flag he took from a fallen Japanese soldier to his siblings, both he and the family can now move on. Marvin Strombo on Tuesday returned the Japanese flag signed by Sadao Yasue’s family, friends and neighbors wishing his safe return when he was drafted in 1943 to fight in the war. Yasue was sent to the Pacific island of Saipan, where he died on the battlefield.

Strombo took the flag from Yasue’s body as a souvenir, vowing to return it to his family someday. After Tuesday’s emotional handover ceremony at a village community hall, Strombo said, “It means so much to me and to the family to get the flag back and move on. That’s the main theme for the whole thing.”