Home NATIONAL US WWII Vet Says He, Japan Family Can Move On
US WWII Vet Says He, Japan Family Can Move On
NATIONAL
0

US WWII Vet Says He, Japan Family Can Move On

0
0
US WWII vet says he, Japan family can move on
now viewing

US WWII Vet Says He, Japan Family Can Move On

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

No Charges Yet After Immigrant Smuggling Truck Found In Edinburg

LIGHTNING
now playing

Lightning Is Zapping Fewer Americans, Not More

LARGE TREE PORTUGAL
now playing

Portugal: Death Toll From Tree Rises To 12

IRAQI AIRSTRIKES
now playing

Iraqi, Coalition Aircraft Step Up Airstrikes On IS-Held Town

SIERRA LEON MUD SLIDE
now playing

600 Estimated Missing In Sierra Leone Mudslides

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Attacks CEOs Who Left His Jobs Council

PLANE-CRASH
now playing

Pilot Found Dead In Wreckage Of Crashed Plane

WHITE LIVES MATTER PROTEST
now playing

Texas A&M Says Planned Rally Posed Security Risk

Arrest+jail
now playing

Mother Charged After Newborn Left In Flower Bed

BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT
now playing

Sheriff: Deputies Suspended Following 'hazing ritual'

(AP) – A U.S. World War II veteran says by returning a flag he took from a fallen Japanese soldier to his siblings, both he and the family can now move on.  Marvin Strombo on Tuesday returned the Japanese flag signed by Sadao Yasue’s family, friends and neighbors wishing his safe return when he was drafted in 1943 to fight in the war. Yasue was sent to the Pacific island of Saipan, where he died on the battlefield.

Strombo took the flag from Yasue’s body as a souvenir, vowing to return it to his family someday.  After Tuesday’s emotional handover ceremony at a village community hall, Strombo said, “It means so much to me and to the family to get the flag back and move on. That’s the main theme for the whole thing.”

Related posts:

  1. Deadly Rally Accelerates Removal Of Confederate Statues
  2. Man On Death Row Loses Federal Court Appeal
  3. Fifth Suspect Apprehended In McAllen Murder
Related Posts
LIGHTNING

Lightning Is Zapping Fewer Americans, Not More

jsalinas 0
Donald Trump

Trump Attacks CEOs Who Left His Jobs Council

jsalinas 0
dapl_police_ap_img

Company Wants Dakota Access Security Complaint Dismissed

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video