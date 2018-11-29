US Yemen Diplomat Accuses Iran Of Stoking Regional Conflicts

(AP) – The U.S. ambassador to Yemen accuses Iran of “throwing gasoline on the fire” of conflicts across the Middle East, vowing that America will defend its regional interests and not “shy away when the problems get difficult.”

Ambassador Matthew Tueller’s comments during an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday signal that America’s hard-line approach to Tehran in the wake of withdrawing from the nuclear deal will continue. His remarks also take on even more importance as Tueller is now President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next ambassador in Iraq, a country where Iranian-led militias just beat back the Islamic State group and Tehran holds political sway.