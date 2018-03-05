Home TEXAS USAA, HEB Make Forbes Best Employers List
USAA and HEB are the only two for-profit corporations in San Antonio to make Forbes magazine’s “America’s Best Employers” list this year.

USAA is ranked eleventh-best employer in the nation, slipping from fifth in each of the last two years. The insurance and financial services company has about 33-thousand employees, including 19-thousand in San Antonio.

Forbes has HEB in 53rd place, down from 41st last year. The grocer has more than 100-thousand workers, including about 22-thousand in Bexar [[ bear ]] County. Joining the two companies is Northside ISD, ranking 144th. It wasn’t on the list last year.

