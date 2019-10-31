LOCAL

USDA’s Antelope Fever Tick Removal Kill Event Gets Underway

An aerial kill and removal event of antelopes infested with fever ticks is underway in the Valley.

The Texas Animal Health Commission hunt using helicopters takes place now through next March to kill off tick infested members of a nilgai antelope population living in the Laguna Atascosa Wildlife Refuge. After being shot, the animals will be removed by helicopter and taken for butchering and processing to sell the meat.

Half of the meat will be donated to non profits. Details are online at TAHC-dot-Texas-dot-Gov.

