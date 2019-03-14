UT Austin Says It Isn’t To Blame For Scheme

(AP) – The University of Texas at Austin is defending itself against a lawsuit alleging it played a role in a wide-ranging college bribery scheme.

University officials issued a statement Wednesday saying they’re “outraged” over the scheme and that any alleged wrongdoing at the school was carried out by “one UT employee.” The school was one of several named in a federal lawsuit filed in San Francisco saying students were denied a fair opportunity for admission. Others targeted in the suit include the University of Southern California and Yale University.

Federal prosecutors charged more than 50 people earlier this week in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed sports coaches and other officials to get their children into elite colleges. University of Texas officials say the allegations “do not reflect our admissions process.”