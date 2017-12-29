Home TEXAS UT Faculty Quietly Resigned After Sex Misconduct Accusations
UT Faculty Quietly Resigned After Sex Misconduct Accusations
(AP) – Two University of Texas faculty members quietly resigned after being informed that they were accused of sexual misconduct.

The Austin American-Statesman reports Thursday that public records show Jay Boisseau, who built UT’s supercomputing center into an international powerhouse, and tenured chemistry professor Bradley J. Holliday both stepped down shortly after university officials confronted them with accusations. Boisseau resigned in 2014 and Holliday in 2016.

The university paid Boisseau’s accuser $325,000 to settle her claims.  A spokesman says the university is considering changing its policy about not making sexual misconduct allegations public.

Officials say the school’s investigators found twice during the 2015-16 academic year and seven times during the previous year that faculty or staff had violated school policy on sexual misconduct or inappropriate consensual relationships.  Officials have not provided details.

