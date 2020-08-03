UT Releases Game Day Plan For Fall

Texas Longhorns football games are going to look a lot different this fall. UT-Austin released their coronavirus safety measures today which include possibly lowering the stadium capacity limit to 25-percent.

Fans will have to enter the assigned gate listed on their tickets and follow social distancing markers. People can bring their own individual-sized hand sanitizer bottles and wipes. Masks will also be required.

Texas Athletics says it is working with UT on how to protect fans and students. The changes are due to the coronavirus pandemic.