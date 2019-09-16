UT-RGV Announces Free Tuition Program

If you’re a student whose family makes $75,000 or less a year, you can attend UT-Rio Grande Valley for free.

UT-RGV President Dr. Guy Bailey announced today the Tuition Advantage program which will cover the costs of tuition and fees for qualifying students. To be eligible, students must come from a family whose annual household income is $75,000 or less.

The program will be open to all in-state undergraduate students, including incoming, returning, and transfer students. Dr. Bailey says he expects more than half of UT-RGV undergrads will be able to attend the university tuition-free.

The program is funded through tuition set-asides – a portion of tuition revenue that public universities are required to set aside for need-based financial aid. The program will take effect next fall.