UT-RGV Drafts New Tuition Increase Proposal

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is proposing its second tuition increase since its forming in 2015, and for the first time it targets specific fields of study for larger cost increases.

The proposal would hike tuition for incoming undergraduates this fall semester by $113, bringing the annual total to $3,909. Incoming graduate students would see an $85 increase this fall to an annual total of $3,445. In addition, students in the field of engineering and business will pay $20 more per credit hour.

Current students would not be affected by any new tuition increase. The proposed tuition hikes come in the wake of a $24.5 million reduction in state funding. UT-RGV officials will present the proposal to the UT Board of Regents next month.