UT-RGV Med School Opens Second Student-Assisted Clinic

The UT-Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine has opened its second of three planned primary care clinics – this one in Cameron County. The second Area Health Education Center is housed at the Bob Clark Social Service Center in east Brownsville.

The clinic is staffed by medical school faculty and students, as well as by professional doctors and nurses. The clinics are being developed through a 5-year, 3-point-75 million dollar federal health grant to offer free health care to low-income residents. Officials say the goal of the grant is two-fold – to improve access to health care in underserved areas while providing training for medical school students.

The first clinic opened earlier this year in the Starr County community of La Victoria. The third clinic will be opening in San Carlos, east of Edinburg.