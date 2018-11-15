UT-RGV Med School Opens Third Student-Assisted Clinic

The UT-Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine has opened the third of its three new primary care clinics. The third Area Health Education Center is in the Hidalgo County town of San Carlos, and like the others, is staffed by medical school faculty and students, as well as by professional doctors and nurses.

Officials say the three clinics are being developed to improve access to health care in underserved areas of the Valley, as well as to provide training for medical school students. All three clinics provide primary health care at low or no cost.

The first clinic opened earlier this year in the Starr County community of La Victoria. The second opened its doors in Cameron County in the Bob Clark Social Service Center in east Brownsville. The clinics are funded through a federal Health and Human Services Department grant which allocates $750,000 a year for the next five years.