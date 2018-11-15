Home LOCAL UT-RGV Med School Opens Third Student-Assisted Clinic
UT-RGV Med School Opens Third Student-Assisted Clinic
LOCAL
0

UT-RGV Med School Opens Third Student-Assisted Clinic

0
0
UTRGV LOGO
now viewing

UT-RGV Med School Opens Third Student-Assisted Clinic

roy clark
now playing

Country Music Legend Roy Clark Dies At 85

MICHAEL AVENATI ARRESTED
now playing

After Arrest, Michael Avenatti Denies LA Domestic Violence

BLIZZARD SEVERE WINTER WEATHER-1 SMALL GEN
now playing

Wintry Weather Interrupts Schools In US

CARAVAN AT WALL IN TIJUANA
now playing

Migrants Fill Tijuana Shelters, More On Way To US Border

TREASURY HITS SAUDIS WITH SANCTIONS
now playing

Treasury Hits 17 Saudis With Economic Sanctions

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE
now playing

New Wildfire Burning In Southern California

RECALL GENERIC
now playing

Houston Company Recalls Nearly 3 1/2 Tons Of Chicken Salad

sexual assault
now playing

Guardsman At Texas Border Accused Of Sexual Assault

Kirstjen Nielsen
now playing

DHS Replacement Will Face Same Border Challenges

Navy Fireman 1st Class Albert U. Kane
now playing

Sailor Killed In 1941 At Pearl Harbor To Be Buried In Dallas

The UT-Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine has opened the third of its three new primary care clinics. The third Area Health Education Center is in the Hidalgo County town of San Carlos, and like the others, is staffed by medical school faculty and students, as well as by professional doctors and nurses.

Officials say the three clinics are being developed to improve access to health care in underserved areas of the Valley, as well as to provide training for medical school students. All three clinics provide primary health care at low or no cost.

The first clinic opened earlier this year in the Starr County community of La Victoria. The second opened its doors in Cameron County in the Bob Clark Social Service Center in east Brownsville. The clinics are funded through a federal Health and Human Services Department grant which allocates $750,000 a year for the next five years.

Related posts:

  1. Debbie Crane Aliseda Runs for MISD School Board Place 3
  2. Homer Martinez Runs for MISD School Board Place 6
  3. Mark Dougherty Runs for MISD School Board Place 3
  4. Larry Esparza Runs for MISD School Board Place 6
Related Posts
EXECUTION CHAMBER

Progreso Killer Executed Last Night

jsalinas 0
60-year-old Marta Elva Moreno

Former San Benito Teacher Found Dead

jsalinas 0
BORDER WALL

Texas Firm Scores Its Second Contract For Border Wall Through Hidalgo County

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video