UT-RGV Partners With Weslaco To Move Into The Mid Valley

The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, with campuses in Brownsville and Edinburg, is now getting a footprint in the Mid Valley. The U-T Board of Regents has said ‘yes’ to a plan for UT-RGV to lease space in a soon-to-be-developed business incubator in Weslaco.

Plans are for the university’s College of Business and Entrepreneurship to use the space for expanding the Center for Innovation and Commercialization. The Center provides services to help aspiring and existing business owners start or grow their business.

The business incubator is being set up in a 16-thousand square-foot building on South Kansas Avenue that’ll be redeveloped at a cost of 2-point-4 million dollars.