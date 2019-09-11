UT-RGV President Is 2019 Border Texan Of The Year

For the second straight year, a leader in higher education has been selected to receive one of the border region’s highest honors.

Dr. Guy Bailey, the President of UT-Rio Grande Valley, has been named the Border Texan of the Year for 2019. The annual recognition goes to individuals who advocate for improving the quality of life in the Valley in the areas of education, health care, transportation, among others.

Dr. Bailey has guided UT-RGV since shortly after the 2013 merger of UT-Brownsville and UT-Pan American. The announcement of the 2019 Border Texan of the Year was made by last year’s recipient, Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp. Bailey will be formally honored during an annual fund-raising banquet November 21st.