UT-RGV Sets Foot In The Mid Valley
UT-RGV Sets Foot In The Mid Valley

UT-Rio Grande Valley now has an official presence in Weslaco. Officials have cut the ribbon to the Center for Innovation and Commercialization – a project that’ll operate as part of UT-RGV’s Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

The CIC will be the home for the college’s doctoral program, while functioning as a business incubator. The 21,000 square-foot building will house the CIC, along with small business resources such as co-working spaces, classrooms, workshops and seminars, and opportunities for students to engage with local business leaders.

Officials say the Center is designed to foster local business growth, with a goal of keeping local entrepreneurs in the Valley. The CIC will officially opens its doors in January.

