UT-RGV, Valley Baptist Foundation Announce “Transformative” Medical Research Gift

Medical research in the Rio Grande Valley has received a huge financial shot in the arm with what is the largest single donation to higher education in South Texas.

Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation Tuesday announced a $38 million donation to UT-Rio Grande Valley to help foster the growth of medical research and the research workforce. The gift will establish a medical hub project called THRIVE – which stands for Transform Health Research in the Valley and Elsewhere.

Local officials call the donation transformative, saying it will dramatically expand UT-RGV’s biomedical research capabilities, leading to new discoveries, and in turn, improving the health of people in the Valley.