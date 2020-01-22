Utah Couple Indicted In Connection With New Hampshire Couple’s Deaths On Padre Island

A man and woman have been indicted in connection with the Padre Island killings of a New Hampshire couple last fall. A Kleberg County grand jury has charged Adam Williams and Amanda Noverr with auto theft, illegal firearm possession, and tampering with evidence.

The Utah couple have not been charged specifically with the deaths of James and Michelle Butler, whose bodies were found buried on Padre Island near Corpus Christi last October. But the pair were spotted driving the Butler’s pickup truck and trailer across the border at Eagle Pass. The suspects were apprehended south of Guadalajara.