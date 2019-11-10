Utah Man Helps Mom, Family Flee Mexico After Deadly Attack

Family and friends attend the burial service of Christina Langford Johnson the last victim of a cartel ambush that killed nine American women and children earlier this week, in Colonia LeBaron, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. In the attack Monday, Langford Johnson jumped out of her vehicle and waved her hands to show she was no threat to the attackers and was shot twice in the heart, community members say. Her daughter Faith Marie Johnson, 7 months old, was found unharmed in her car seat. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Family and friends attend the burial service of Christina Langford Johnson the last victim of a cartel ambush that killed nine American women and children earlier this week, in Colonia LeBaron, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. In the attack Monday, Langford Johnson jumped out of her vehicle and waved her hands to show she was no threat to the attackers and was shot twice in the heart, community members say. Her daughter Faith Marie Johnson, 7 months old, was found unharmed in her car seat. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

(AP) – A Utah man who helped get his mother and other family members safely out of northern Mexico after nine people were killed in an apparent ambush says they’ll likely never return.

Mike Hafen says his mother and some other family members had lived in one of the hamlets in Mexico’s Sonora state for 47 years and left with the bare minimum in possessions. Hafen says many of his family and friends think they’ll never go back to Mexico. He says it’s just not safe with the drug cartels and it’s getting worse.

More than 100 people left their rural community Saturday in an 18-vehicle caravan after the attack Monday in which nine women and children were killed by what authorities say were hit men from drug cartels.