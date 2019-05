Police investigate a location in Logan, Utah, as they search for missing 5-year-old Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. A body believed to be Lizzy was found later Wednesday less than a block from her home, bringing a wide-ranging search to a grim close five days after the child was taken from her home and killed by her uncle, police said. (John Wilson/The Deseret News via AP)

Police investigate a location in Logan, Utah, as they search for missing 5-year-old Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. A body believed to be Lizzy was found later Wednesday less than a block from her home, bringing a wide-ranging search to a grim close five days after the child was taken from her home and killed by her uncle, police said. (John Wilson/The Deseret News via AP)

Law enforcement is not pursuing the death sentence against a man alleged of killing his five-year-old niece.

Hours after he was charged with murder, 21-year-old Alex Whipple revealed the location of what police believe to be the body of Elizabeth Shelley, in exchange for a promise that he wouldn’t get a death sentence. The remains were found half a block from Shelley’s home yesterday.

K-S-L reports detectives searched the area earlier without finding her.