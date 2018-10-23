Home NATIONAL Utah Shooting Victim Was From Washington State
NATIONAL
Melvin Rowland
(AP) – The man suspected of shooting and killing a University of Utah student has been found dead, KUTV reported.  Police tracked down the man, identified as Melvin Rowland, who authorities say shot a female student on campus just before 10 p.m. Monday. The student has not been identified.

Police followed Rowland into a church after he was spotted near 600 South 200 East in Salt Lake City at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin told KUTV.  Wahlin said Rowland’s body was found in the church.  The University of Utah also tweeted that Rowland had been located and was “no longer a threat.”

