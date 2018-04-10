Utah Vet Confessed To Sending Ricin Envelopes, Officials Say

(AP) – Authorities say in court documents a Utah Navy veteran confessed to sending four envelopes containing the substance from which ricin is derived to President Donald Trump and members of his administration. The documents filed Wednesday night in a Utah court say 39-year-old William Clyde Allen III confessed to investigators after his arrest at his house in the small city of Logan, north of Salt Lake City. The documents filed to justify Allen’s arrest did not state a motive.

State investigators working with the FBI say the envelopes were mailed last week to the president, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the Navy’s top officer, Adm. John Richardson. The letters were intercepted and police say all four tested positive for ricin. No attorney has been listed for Allen.