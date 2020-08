The University of Texas Medical Branch Health System plans to lay off about 200 employees. UTMB’s interim president Dr. Ben Raimer says the financial crisis caused by the pandemic has left the system with a budget shortfall of 174-million-dollars.

The layoffs will mostly be support staff, with no anticipated job cuts in research, clinical operations, or faculty at the medical school. UTMB Health has operations in Galveston, League City, Angleton, Webster, and elsewhere in Southeast Texas.