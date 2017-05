It’s less than was asked for, but more than initially proposed. Texas lawmakers have agreed to fund the U-T-Rio Grande Valley Medical School to the tune of a little more than 55 million dollars.

A legislative conference committee agreed to include 55-point-3 million dollars in the 2-year state budget for the Valley’s fledgling medical school. That is less than the 70 million dollars requested by UT-RGV, but more than the 25 million that the Senate had included in its proposed budget.