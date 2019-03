(Boca Chica, TX) — A new University of Texas Rio Grande Valley space research center is now open near the Boca Chica SpaceX launch site.

The center known as STARGATE is a learning venue for students. The research site will also contribute technology to the SpaceX facility right next door. STARGATE stands for Spacecraft Tracking and Astronomical Research into Gigahertz Astrophysical Transient Emission.