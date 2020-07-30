V-A Hospital To Relieve COVID-19 Patient Burden In Starr County

Doctors and nurses at Starr County Memorial Hospital are breathing a sigh of relief following an agreement that will allow critically ill COVID-19 patients to be transferred to the VA hospital in San Antonio.

As reported by the McAllen Monitor, the agreement came during a meeting among county officials, hospital staff, and officials with the VA’s Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System.

Starr County’s only hospital has been in critical condition itself for several weeks as it became overwhelmed with a constant stream of COVID-19 patients, which they could no longer transfer to area hospitals because they were also at capacity. Patients needing advanced levels of care will now be flown to the VA’s Audie Murphy Hospital in San Antonio.