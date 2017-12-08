VA Governor Tells Nazis To Go Home

(Charlottesville, VA) — The Governor of Virginia is telling white supremacists to go home following a violent outbreak at an alt-right rally in Charlottesville today. Terry McAuliffe said Nazis and white supremacists are not welcome in Virginia. He said there’s no place for such people in America.

Dozens were injured and at least three are dead after the rally. A car drove into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman. The driver is in custody. A helicopter crash claimed the lives of two Virginia state troopers patrolling the scene.