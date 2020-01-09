TEXAS

VA Hospital Officers Fatally Shoot Man With Knife

By 28 views
0

(AP) – Authorities say security officers at a Dallas Veterans Affairs hospital fatally shot a man who’d come to the medical center seeking help for psychiatric issues.

Dallas police say the man was holding a knife and refused to drop it when he went to the Dallas Veterans Affairs Medical Center late Wednesday. VA hospital police officers then opened fire, killing the man.

Authorities say the shooting did not involve Dallas Police Department officers but that agency is leading the investigation.

Brazil Judge Is Ordering Netflix To Remove Gay Jesus Film

Previous article

White House Welcomes Court Ruling On Border Wall Spending

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS