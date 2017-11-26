Home WORLD Vaccines Reach Yemen After Easing Of Saudi-Led Blockade
Vaccines Reach Yemen After Easing Of Saudi-Led Blockade
WORLD
0

Vaccines Reach Yemen After Easing Of Saudi-Led Blockade

0
0
VACCINES REACH YEMEN EASING SAUDI BLOCKADE
now viewing

Vaccines Reach Yemen After Easing Of Saudi-Led Blockade

DEADLY FIRE
now playing

Couple, 2 Children, Identified As Dallas-Area Fire Victims

KEVIN SUMLIN
now playing

Texas A&M Has Fired Coach Kevin Sumlin After Six Winning Seasons

arrest187
now playing

Harlingen Woman Arrested Last Week Was Set To Testify Against Indicted State Senator

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Two Killed In Robbery Of Illegal Gambling Operation In Edinburg

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

Harlingen Man Killed In Thanksgiving Weekend Car Crash

WOMEN IN INFANTRY COMBAT
now playing

Women Get Chance To 'one-up' The Men In Mixed Infantry Units

NETANYAHU AND TRUMP
now playing

Israel Races To Head Off UN Settlement 'blacklist'

CONYERS
now playing

Conyers Steps Aside From Top Spot On Judiciary

Mugabe was relieved after quitting, Zimbabwean mediator says
now playing

Mugabe Was Relieved After Quitting, Zimbabwean Mediator Says

COMPUTER HACKER
now playing

FBI Didn't Tell US Targets As Russian Hackers Hunted Emails

(AP) – The U.N. child agency says it has flown 1.9 million doses of vaccines to war-torn Yemen, its first delivery of humanitarian aid since a Saudi-led coalition tightened a sea and air blockade.  Regional UNICEF director Geert Cappelaere said on Sunday the shipment is a small step at a time of massive need in Yemen. He says that every 10 minutes, a child dies in Yemen from preventable diseases.

The coalition fighting Yemen’s Shiite rebels tightened the blockade after missile fire on the Saudi capital on Nov. 6. It promised to reopen Yemen’s main airport and the port of Hodeida to humanitarian traffic last week.  Cappelaere says he hopes Saturday’s vaccines flight is “not a one-off.” UNICEF dispatched two ships with aid to Hodeida, but has not received clearance to dock.

Related posts:

  1. $10,000 Reward In Case Of Child Found On Texas Beach
Related Posts
NETANYAHU AND TRUMP

Israel Races To Head Off UN Settlement ‘blacklist’

jsalinas 0
Mugabe was relieved after quitting, Zimbabwean mediator says

Mugabe Was Relieved After Quitting, Zimbabwean Mediator Says

jsalinas 0
MEXICO MEXICO VIOLENCE

2 Girls Raped, 12-Year-Old Sister Killed In Northern Mexico

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video