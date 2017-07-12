Valdez Says Government Shouldn’t ‘create fear’

(AP) – Democrat Lupe Valdez has signed paperwork to run for Texas governor, saying the state’s Republican-controlled government shouldn’t keep “putting a spin on lies and creating fear.”

Valdez used fluent Spanish barely a minute into a speech at Democratic headquarters in Austin attended by a handful of supporters. She described being the eighth child of “migrant farmworkers” and said her family sometimes had to choose between buying food and paying rent.

Valdez said Texans in the country illegally live in constant fear of deportation, and that Texas elected officials have left them feeling “attacked for who they are, where they come from.”

Valdez resigned as Dallas County sheriff to launch a longshot bid against incumbent Republican Greg Abbott. Abbott declined comment, but announced that he’d won the Dallas Police Association Pac’s endorsement.