Valley Applebee's File For Bankruptcy, Will Stay Open
Valley Applebee's File For Bankruptcy, Will Stay Open

APPLEBEES
Valley Applebee’s File For Bankruptcy, Will Stay Open

They remain open, but all 7 Applebee’s restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley are under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The firm that owns the local Applebee’s, RMH Franchise Holdings, has filed for bankruptcy while the company undergoes debt reorganization.

Atlanta-based RMH owns and operates a total of 163 Applebee’s, including 15 in Texas, and the 7 restaurants in the Valley – two in McAllen, and one each in Edinburg, Palmhurst, Weslaco, Harlingen, and Brownsville.

A company spokeswoman says all are expected to continue operating during the Chapter 11 reorganization.

